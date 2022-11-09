By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE government of Switzerland has donated the sum 750, 000 Swiss francs which approximately is 756 000 US dollars to support victims affected by the devastating floods in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria, and signed by the Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Lang, said the donation was in response to a recent emergency appeal by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, IFRC.

Through this contribution, the IFRC and the Nigerian Red Cross Society would complement the efforts of the Nigerian Government to respond to the crisis.

The floods which have impacted more than three million people across 34 states, claiming at least 600 lives and displacing over 1.5 million people, has attracted concerns from the international community.

The Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Lang said the humanitarian intervention from Switzerland would help support the Federal Government in addressing casualties caused by the devastating floods.

He said: “This contribution to the IFRC’s emergency flood appeal is fully in line with Switzerland’s longstanding and sustained collaboration with Nigeria, including on providing humanitarian assistance to crisis-affected populations.

“With its wide network of volunteers throughout the country and close collaboration with the Government agencies coordinating the response, I am confident that the IFRC and the Nigerian Red Cross Society will provide an effective and locally-led response to the immediate needs of thousands of Nigerians whose lives have been tragically impacted by the floods.”

RELATED NEWS