By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s recent comment on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has continued to generate controversies as some leaders of the South and Middle Belt Forum took a sweep on him yesterday.

The group has also boasted that no amount of demeaning comment on Obi will affect his chances of winning the 2023 Presidential election, stressing that the crises in some major political parties was an added advantage for the Labour Party.

Soludo in a recent interview on Channels Television stated that the investments Obi made for Anambra State while he served as governor were currently “worth next to nothing.”

He has also in an article titled, ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’, noted that the LP candidate does not have the necessary structure in place to win the presidency.

But the Chairman, of South-East, South-South, South-West and the Middle Belt Forum, who is also the chairman of the Labour Party, FCT Presidential Campaign Council, Olisa Uzoewulu, said: “Soludo is insulting us by saying that Obi cannot win the election. People are going to make choices this time. Nobody will hoodwink them. We are going out there to campaign for change. And the change is to make choices to move us out of consumption to production.

“Obi will win with the people’s vote. God has remembered this country. Obi’s victory will surprise all.”

Meanwhile, the group has appealed to Nigerians to be patient for the release of the party’s campaign manifesto.

“Why are we in a hurry to get a document when we have 100 days to the election? Why don’t we give him time to work on a comprehensive document that he would be held accountable for, than making promises like those in the past that were never fulfilled? Uzoewulu asked.

