By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Four members of a notorious kidnap gang terrorising Abeokuta and its environs have been apprehended by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested, following a series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta.

Having received reports of kidnap cases in the aforementioned area, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the Anti kidnapping team to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran led team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to one of the suspects, Irukura Abu, who was later discovered to be the supplier of guns to the hoodlums.

His arrest led to the arrest of Musa Muhammed, while he was coming out from their hideout to buy food for their victims and members of the gang.

The duo after thorough investigation, confessed to being members of a kidnap gang responsible for the abduction of one Bishop Oladimeji Joshua of Prayer City, Keesan, Abeokuta, on the 22nd of September 2022.

They also informed the police that they were responsible for the kidnap of one Kafayat Jelili of Ogo Titun area of Ibara Orile.

RELATED NEWS