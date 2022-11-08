By Soni Daniel

Barely four months to the March 11, 2023 election, the Akwa Ibom State PDP Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno on Tuesday flagged off his campaign in Uyo with a pledge to continue the legacies of the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration so as to ensure Akwa Ibom becomes the envy of other States in the Gulf of Guinea.

In a show of support and solidarity with Pastor Eno, thousands of PDP faithful from the 31 local government areas of the state converged on the 30,000 capacity Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo for the flag-off, in a move that has sent a clear message to opposition parties in the State that PDP is poised to win again the governorship election the record seventh time in 2023, having won all previous elections in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

If elected as governor, Eno would become the fifth civilian governor of the state and the fourth since the advent of the fourth republic, following Governors Obong Akpan Isemin, Obong Victor Attah, Chief Godswill Akpabio and Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Addressing the mammoth PDP crowd who thronged the stadium, Pastor Eno thanked God for His grace that has located, shaped and raised him, stating that he remains eternally grateful to God and Governor Udom Emmanuel for propelling him to political limelight.

In a speech he titled “My Contract With Akwa Ibom People” and delivered with the fervour of apostolic conviction, Pastor Eno, a successful entrepreneur, unleashed his economic blueprint for Akwa Ibom State to include massive job creation, aggressive food production programme, rural development and consolidation of the peace, and security of the state, which Governor Emmanuel has recorded high marks.

“The peace currently enjoyed in the state, unlike what was obtainable in the recent past, cannot be taken for granted and there will be no compromise on the subject of peace and security in the State,” Eno said.

Pastor Eno stated that the many successes in the Aviation sector recorded by Governor Emmanuel Administration would be improved upon and expanded to remain a pacesetter not just in Nigeria but beyond.

He also vowed to ensure the many potentials and benefits of the maritime sub-sector is fully explored and utilised. “This election is about capacity; this election is about character; this election is about competence; this election is about compassion; this election is about Integrity, this election is about transparency in governance; this election is about people who are ready to serve Akwa Ibom, not lord over Akwa Ibom. This election is about servant leadership,” he said to the ovation of his supporters.

He said his managerial skills that had made him become a success story in his chosen sector of Nigerian economy would replicated in the State as the “election is not about rhetoric or thuggery but about good governance and making Akwa Ibom the destination of choice in Nigeria and beyond. “We cannot afford to gamble with the destiny of about eight million Akwa Ibom people in the wrong and unstable hands,” he said.

He promised that his administration would take advantage of our comparative advantage in agriculture, revamp Akwa Palm into a money spinning venture by creating a revolution in the sector and pledged to develop capacity for civil servants and continue in the payment of gratuity of retirees which the present government have started paying, assuring that he will be a Governor for all.

“The best years of Akwa Ibom State are not in our past;it is in our future. I can assure you that God is going to lead us into a golden era”.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Udom Emmanuel said he felt very delighted and fulfilled by Pastor Eno’s vision, mission and passion for the development of Akwa Ibom State as encapsulated in his Arise Agenda.

The visibly joyful governor called on Akwa Ibom people never to go back to the dark days of insecurity, kidnapping and politically motivated assassinations.

“Akwa Ibom can never go back to the dark ages or abandone governance in the hands of people who are only interested in the treasury of Akwa Ibom State.

“Akwa Ibom people are standing up for progress and development, and it is forward ever and backwards never,” he declared.

