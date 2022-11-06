•… tips LP to win Taraba, Plateau, Benue, others

By Solomon Nwoke

Former President of Nigeria Amateur Boxing Federation (NABF), Mr Rotimi George- Taylor, wants to represent Obafemi Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency in Ogun State on the platform of Labour Party, LP. In this interview, he speaks on the prospects of his party in his state and entire country.

Tell us why you are contesting…

My earlier intention was to just support Mr. Peter Obi to become the President of Nigeria in 2023 and everybody said they would like me to be in the team being an experienced politician. That was how I came on board to become a candidate for the House of Representatives.

I know the vision of Peter Obi is more of rebuilding Nigeria, taking it back and giving it to the people. We are talking of production and moving the country towards production and I think I can engage in that vision being somebody that has been into production. I used to be the Executive Chairman of Inter Match in Oregun, Lagos State.

Inter Match was previously one of the largest leading matches producing factories in Nigeria and I am into farming now as well. I know about production in different fields and I think contributing towards how Nigeria can be great again, is something I will like to be part of.

What are you going to do differently if elected?

If you’re in the House of Representatives, you’re to support things positively that will move Nigeria forward. There are so many things that come up that people don’t support. There are pockets of complaints like bad roads and poor electricity supply. They require good federal legislation.

For example, on #EndSars , you will discover that the committee on police has not taken time enough to hear from the youths to know what their grievances are, Their grievances should have been taken care of even. The legislature is very important in making sure that we have a very peaceful society.

The lawmakers are to make sure that all aspects of the country are functional. Looking at the budget, for example, we have a government that promised us that they wouldn’t have anything to do with presidential jets, and all of a sudden, we are seeing N81 billion being budgeted for presidential jets.

These are some of the areas the National Assembly should look into. Many issues need attention.

Of the political parties, why is the Labour Party your choice?

I decided to join the Labour Party because I believe in the objectives of Peter Obi. I see him as a man that would move Nigeria forward. His record speaks for him.

I see him as a transparent man. I see him as an honest man. I know that nobody’s 100 percent perfect but, from what we have on the ground, I think he is different from others.

Buhari

I think that Buhari’s eight years as the President of Nigeria is not something to talk about, but I feel the last few months are more important to him.

He should ensure the election is credible. . He has to ensure that the election is not hijacked in any way.

What are the chances of Labour Party in 2023?

I believe that Labour Party is going to win in the South-West. I believe that Labour Party will win in the South-East and South-South. I believe that in states like Taraba, Plateau, Benue and some others, Labour Party will win there. I also believe that the Labour Party will win in states with Christian populations.

I think if you look at that projection, you’ll find out that Labour Party will rule Nigeria in 2023. With these statistics, I believe we are pointing toward a Labour Party government, which many Nigerians are afraid of. They said it is a tribal party, but that is not true. They said an Igbo man wants to come to power.

But what I asked them was, of what benefit was Obasanjo’s government been to the people of Otta in Ogun State given the state of their roads? Of what use has Buhari’s government been to the people of Katsina State with the way they have been murdered by bandits? And we are talking of tribalism.

Look at the number of people who get killed often. Of what use has it been to the people of Zamfara? If at the end of the day, Peter Obi comes in and he fails to perform, I will join others in complaining.

What are your plans for Ogun State?

Well, I think that representation at the National Assembly is not only for your state. Yes, you have to fight for your state when it comes to the allocation of things.

The work of the National Assembly is for the whole of the country, making sure that we have the proper laws, making sure that things are done properly, and making sure that laws that will protect people from some of the excesses of state governments are made

