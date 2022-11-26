The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Kaduna State, Dr Asmau Maikudi, says that no registered citizen will be disenfranchised in the 2023 elections.

The commissioner stated this during a one day voters/elections sensitization programme organised by Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) and Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, in Kaduna.

The programme themed “The role of the youths in the 2023 general elections” was organised in collaboration with Catholic Youths Organisation of Nigeria, Kaduna Archdiocese.

She stated that INEC had registered more than four million voters in the state and was working towards ensuring that new registered voters got their Permanent Voters’ Card by the end of November.

The REC, represented by Alhaji Auwal Mashi urged youths not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate violence during or after elections.

She added that youths had important roles to play in ensuring peaceful elections through positive use of social media and shunning hate speech and fake news.

Earlier, the coordinator, JDPC, Rev. Joshua Achir, said that youths involvement in electoral process was a demand of patriotism, an important religious virtue of piety.

“As patriotic citizens, youths are to use their votes for the common good and the good common to all; they are to acquire their PVC to be able to vote.

“They are to vote according to a well-informed conscience; in accordance with the highest human values without allowing themselves to be pressured or unduly influenced by anyone,” he said.

He urged youths to vote for God fearing candidates who would be accountable to the electorate in respect of right of family, property, freedom of religion, security, education, health among others.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, urged youths to be disciplined, humble and selfless in serving humanity.

He added that the youth shouldn’t focus on material gain but seek to birth new hope, and nurture it to reality in the state and nation in 2023.

” I want to assure you that elections will be peacefully in Kaduna State”, he said.

