By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesome Wike has submitted 18 nominees, including Prof Princewill Chike, the health commissioner he once sacked, to the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) for screening as commissioners.

A statement by Stanford Oba, Clerk of Rivers Assembly, confirming the development Monday night, indicated that the 18 nominees are to appear before the House the day after (Tuesday) 9am for screening.

They are nominees also include, Jacobson Nbina, Ndubuisi Okere, Mrs Inime Aguma, Charles Amadi, Mrs. Tonye Oniyinde Briggs, Ben Daminabo and Chris Finebone, immediate past Rivers All Progressives Congress Spokesman who just defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others are Austin Ben Chioma, Uchechukwu Nwafor, Dr. Fred Barivule Kpakol, Emenike Eke, Prince Ohia, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, Ezekiel Agri, Mrs. Ukiel Oyaghiri, Damiete Herbert Horsfall and Emeka Onowu.

“Those nominated are to submit 35 sets of their credentials to the office of the clerk and come along with original copies including tax clearance certificate for the screening”, the Clerk of the House emphasised.

