A Public servant, Mrs Amina Cholla, on Friday, begged a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, to stop her husband, Yang, from poisoning the children’s minds against her.

The respondent who resides in Nasarawa, made the appeal while defending herself in a divorce petition filed by her husband.

“My husband has been poisoning the children’s mind to destroy me, Whenever they are with me and see their father approaching they keep their distance as if I’m a stranger and when they see me the following day, they won’t even greet me.

”I pray this honorable court to order my Husband to stop instigating the children against me. They are all I have now,” she said.

The respondent also begged the court to order her husband not to evict her from the house pending when she rents another apartment by the end of November.

Yang, who was present in court denied instigating the children against his wife.

”I only the children that they will not inherit anything from their mother since we are already separated,” he said.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the couple not to involve the children in the misunderstanding between them.

Yawe ordered Yang not to evict his wife from the house until Nov. 30.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 8, for judgment

