They buried my wife illegally after wrongfully claiming I killed her – Husband alleges

•Begs state govt to order his in-laws to return his 4-year-old daughter to him

•Pleads with the IGP to ask the Monitoring Team to release the deceased’s wife’s phone

By Gabriel Ewepu

Dr David Love, the husband of the late Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Trade and Export, Mrs Shimite Love, says autopsy reports have exonerated him over the allegation that he killed his wife.

Love lamented that he was wrongly accused of assaulting, poisoning and strangulating his wife.

He alleged that some of in-laws assaulted him, saying he was also detained for five days by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Monitoring Team over the wife’s death.

The husband spoke in Abuja, reading from a statement tagged ‘Concrete Truth about the Death of my Precious Wife, Chief (Mrs) Shimite Winifred Love’.

On how Winifred died, according to him, on April 18, 2025, she complained of chest and stomach pains, a situation that was not strange as she had a similar experience sometime in 2024.

Meanwhile, Love said his wife did not want to be admitted in hospital, saying on April 19, 2024, a pharmacist treated her at home in the course of which he administered drips on her and monitored her condition for two days.

“But, unfortunately, in the early hours of April 21, 2024, her health deteriorated”, the husband said. According to him, Winifred woke up around 2 a.m. asking for water, then became restless and started vomiting. “With the help of security personnel and neighbours, we rushed her to hospital, and around 4 am, the doctor told me my wife had passed on”, the bereaved husband narrated.

He added: “When the pathologist did an autopsy, his report showed the death was a product of high rate of hypertension of a decade plus and the rest. It contributed to her death because this is not a coincidence.

“But some members of the family of my precious late wife launched an attack on my person in the public space to portray me as the person who killed her, contrary to the autopsy and toxicology results which ruled out foul play”.

Burial

Love alleged that his late wife was buried without his consent, saying the IGP Monitoring Team was complicit in the illegal release of the body for burial. According to him, Delta State police at the GRA Division and also the state Police Headquarters were very professional in the handing of the case after his in-laws alleged that he killed their daughter.

He, however, said the exact opposite happened when the Monitoring Unit of the IGP took over the case, alleging that they acted out of the police and international law enforcement jurisdiction by “unlawfully releasing the corpse of my late wife even when they possessed every solid and tangible evidence that only me could legally receive and bury her.”

He called for disciplinary actions against members of the IGP Monitoring Team who handled the wife’s death case.

His words: “The IGP should, as a matter of fact, carry out disciplinary actions against the Monitoring Unit for illegally ordering the release of my late wife’s corpse to the wrong persons, an action above the police jurisdiction (we have the letter sent to the hospital).

Wife’s phone

“I am also calling on the Inspector General of Police to instruct the Monitoring Unit to release my late wife’s phone which is in their custody to me. “My lawyers have applied twice for the release of the phone but the IGP Monitoring Team refused to release it.”

Love also begged Delta State government to order his in-laws to release his four-year-old daughter, Sheila Obiajulu Uyor Oluwashayo, who, he alleged, is in their care, to him.