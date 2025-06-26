Separate us before my wife kills me, man begs court

A trader, Adesina Adeagbo, has pleaded with the Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Ibadan, to end his 23-year-old marriage to prevent his wife from eventually killing him.

Adeagbo, a resident of Idi-Osan, Akanran area of Ibadan, told the court on Thursday that his wife, Adeola, was too troublesome to be loved.

He said he had thought it over and concluded that the best thing to do to keep staying alive was to call it quits with his wife.

He also alleged that his wife had started instigating the children against him.

“Ever since Adeola and I started our lives as husband and wife in 2002, I have not known peace; it has been one day, one problem.

“Immediately we got married, I rented an apartment for her, but she fought with all her co-tenants.

“At the Olodo apartment, she fought the landlady, and she was sent packing.

“Similarly, at her apartment at Boluwaji area, she was given a quit notice for fighting the house owner and her co-tenants,” he said.

He added that when his wife relocated to another rented apartment in Muslim area, she and the children fought with other tenants, leading to their eviction.

“Furthermore, I got another house at Orita-Merin, where she exhibited the same character, until she was ordered to move out.

“I then moved Adeola and our three children into my house at Idiose, but her behaviour did not change,” he said.

He alleged that their first child attempted to break a bottle on his head on March 31, 2024, but that he escaped by God’s grace and through the help of his friends.

According to him, he has suffered several health challenges, including a partial stroke as a result of his wife’s frequent troublemaking.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that Adeola did not refute any of the claims preferred against her by Adeagbo.

Subsequently, the court president, Mrs O.E. Owoseni, adjourned the suit to July 31 for further hearing