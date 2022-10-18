Table of Contents

TOP 10 NIGERIAN SONGS RIGHT NOW 2022 2

OVERVIEW 2

THE MUSIC INDUSTRY IN NIGERIA 2

TOP 10 NIGERIAN SONGS: DO NOT MISS THEM 2

1.Iyanya-One Side 2

2.Victony – Soweto ft. Tempoe 2

3.Ayra Starr – Rush 2

4.Pheelz – Electricity Ft. Davido 2

5.Bella Shmurda – Philo Ft. Omah Lay 3

6.Asake – Peace Be Unto You 3

7.Carter Efe – Machala Ft. Berri Tiga 3

8.Zinoleesky – Call Of Duty 3

9.Wizkid – Bad To Me 3

10.Burna Boy – For My Hand ft. Ed Sheeran) 3

CONCLUSION 3

OVERVIEW

Every day more songs come out into the world of music, but not all of them have resounding success. We bring you the 10 most popular Nigerian songs in Nigeria. These songs are playing all over the country and are having resounding success. Until this month of the year, songs performed by Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Asa, Rema, and CKay, among others are at this top and they don’t plan to leave.

Nigeria continues to have artists that come out on the charts. The music scene in Nigeria begins to sound constantly in the West African region, in the continent, and even in the whole world. This year has been completely different for Nigerian singers as the hits they have been performing have led them to # one spot on the major charts. Continue to take a look at our selection of the top ten most played, best produced, and most successful songs in Nigeria in 2022. We have not listed them in any particular order, but what we do know is that these songs are succeeding all over the world.

THE MUSIC INDUSTRY IN NIGERIA

This industry is growing constantly and in a fast way. Songs from Nigerian people have been around for over fifty years. This has caused Africans to begin to position themselves at the top of certain lists and begin to create an impact without turning back. All Nigerian music creates a very familiar connection with the entire culture of this country and its people. All this causes people to start listening to the music of each singer and support them unconditionally.

TOP 10 NIGERIAN SONGS: DO NOT MISS THEM

Iyanya-One Side

Iyanya’s new song “One Side” has been positioned as one of the top songs in Nigeria this last week. It’s just that Iyanya is currently screwing her. The famous Nigerian musician and interpreter have positioned his song that comes with his peculiar way of interpreting songs.

Victony – Soweto ft. Tempoe

The next song we bring you is that of Anthony Ebuka, better known as Victony. This singer, rapper, and composer have managed to position his new song Soweto, which was in collaboration with Tempoe.

Ayra Starr – Rush

Surely you have already heard of Ayra. This singer who has defeated Asake several times in recent playlists has positioned her song Rush as one of the most popular hits lately. Ayra is known for being a singer who loves to work and since she was little she started in the artistic medium. In September she released her new song Rush which almost immediately started topping the charts in Nigeria.

Pheelz – Electricity Ft. Davido

Surely more than once the name of the record producer Pheelz has crossed your mind. This Nigerian singer besides having his discography is a singer and songwriter. He has currently worked with various artists such as Olamide and Tiwa. Recently, he released his new collaboration with Davido. His new song is called electricity and it’s playing everywhere.

Bella Shmurda – Philo Ft. Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda rose to fame after her release called Vision 2020 and since then she hasn’t stopped releasing singles and collaborations that are tearing her apart. The 26-year-old singer released her new collaboration called Philo with Omah Lay about three weeks ago. Since then, this song is heard everywhere.

Asake – Peace Be Unto You

This is not the first time we have read or heard of Asake. It is that recently it has been at the top of most lists on the radio, television, and everywhere. Asake is a singer specializing in afrobeats and from there nobody takes him out and he continues to be the best in his rhythm. Currently, he is signed to YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution. Thanks to his success, he is now known as Mr. Money and every song he puts out starts to break constantly. The same has happened with his new single Peace Be Unto You.

Carter Efe – Machala Ft. Berri Tiga

The feature that has been at the top of the charts is that of Carter Efe and Berri Tiga with their new song Machala. It has been so successful that they recently released a Live Performance that has made a big impression with the talent of Berri Tiga and Carter. If you have not heard of this great feat, run and listen to it. We are sure that you will not be able to stop listening to it.

Zinoleesky – Call Of Duty

The 26-year-old singer from Lagos Zinoleesky recently aired his new song Call of Duty in his trademark style. His new record label with Marlian Music has seen him release songs by the likes of many top Nigerian artists. We are sure that his new single will meet the expectations you have about this young artist.

Wizkid – Bad To Me

Bad to me is the new success in Wizkid’s career. This Nigerian singer and songwriter have received several international nominations and awards thanks to his music. We are sure that with this new interpretation it will not be left behind since it came out it has become a success throughout Nigeria. Listen to Bad to Me, you won’t be disappointed at all.

Burna Boy – For My Hand ft. Ed Sheeran)

Last, but not least; Burna Boy has a feature that fans would not have imagined before. This song For My Hand is on the air thanks to a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, and it is that they decided to emerge in the world of Afrobeats music and are breaking it on all channels. This song is constantly playing on the radio, on television, and everywhere.

CONCLUSION

Afrobeats and Nigerian songs are taking a big space in the world of music. Every day Nigerian singers are constantly growing musically, which has been noticed in all those songs that have been successful and are topping the playlists. continue supporting your favorite singers so they don’t lose their position. They are constantly creating new music for all their fans, and always with higher quality, and unparalleled production.