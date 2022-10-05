By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government said yesterday that the authentic list for those to be bestowed national honours would be released soon.

The Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, started this after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari ostensibly over the national honors list, which has been a source of controversy in the last few days.

A list purported to have emanated from the ministry had been in circulation, with critics wondering why some names were omitted.

The minister was said to have been summoned by the President over the matter.

Speaking to journalists while on his way out of the President’s office, Senator Akume said the meeting was not in connection with the list.

He said the ministry did not release the list that had been in circulation, saying the real list would soon be released. Asked whether he came to see the President over the controversial list, Akume said no.

On what happened to the list in circulation, he said “we did not release any list.” On when the authentic national honours list would be released, he replied: “Soon.”

There had been reports of a possible adjustment of the list already in circulation because of inconsistencies, errors, and the absence of notable names.

