From Left:Natl. Legal Adviser, ECAPI, Chief Mary-Joy Okasi; President/Founder, ECAPI, Amb. Samuel Eniola Adam; Security Professional/Guest Speaker, Amb. Roy O. Okhidievbie; Program Director, ECAPI Nigeria/Chairman, Program/Training Committee, Prince Samuel Obinuga; National Provost, ECAPI, Chief Victoria Omotayo Oyeyemi; National Director of Admin, ECAPI, Chief Kennyking Martins during training Police/ECAPI Undercover Executive Training programme in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

For proper policing and adequate security measures in our environment especially these days that the Nigerian nation is facing serious insecurity, this partnership between the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command and Eagles Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative (ECAPI) is timely as they present Police/ECAPI Undercover Executive Training programme.

The training which focuses extensively on the importance of intelligence gathering and reporting taught participants the difference between information and intelligence and the professional means of handling it. The training programme which was handled by Police Detectives and Security professionals provided a lot of knowledge on security and how intelligence gathering can help reduce the challenge of insecurity in our environment.

Speaking during the training, Programme Director, ECAPI Nigeria/Chairman, Planning Committee for Police/ECAPI Executive Undercover Agents Training, Prince Samuel Obinuga said that the Eagles Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative is a security NGO having a strong alliance with Nigeria Police. “We work in unity with all the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to ensure that we stop crime, and that is why they call us “Crime Stoppers”.

Discussing on how we can stop crime and violence during this political campaign, Obinuga said, “as we are aware that Nigeria presently is faced with security challenges, for us in ECAPI we are having a campaign against violence before the forthcoming elections. We will be embarking on road shows, from community to community in Nigeria to intimate people about the need for a violence-free elections. We don’t want to have elections where crimes and criminality will overtake or overrun the process”. So, ECAPI is having this programme to educate our members on how to gather credible intelligence that will assist the Nigeria Police in ensuring that we mitigate all forms of crimes in Nigeria.

In addition, the President of ECAPI, Ambassador Samuel Eniola Adam said that ECAPI is a security NGO created to support, assist the law enforcement agents in the area of enlightenment campaign against crime. Responding on security challenges in Nigeria, he said that leaders can have open door policy to carry everybody along, knowing that security is everybody’s responsibility, not limited to law enforcement agencies alone.

“We are all involved, we can assist by giving well processed information to the law enforcement agencies to curb crime. The law enforcement agencies need you and I to give them accurate information because sometimes some of these criminals are living within our neighbourhoods. So it’s our duty to point them out to the law enforcement agencies for proper steps to be taken”.

ECAPI’s Director of Diaspora Affairs, Chief P. K. Sham advised Nigerians to support security agencies, saying that security intelligence is a team work and that is the only way we can achieve result and overcome security challenges in Nigeria.

In the same vein, National Legal Director, ECAPI, Chief Mary-Joy Okasi, Esq, said, “I’m also a participant because the programme is a rich training that everybody needs to be part of it because intelligence course is actually what everybody would need especially with the kind of security situation in Nigeria today.

We need to be very careful and gather intelligence to be able to police our environment and community as policing is everybody’s task. We shouldn’t wait for the police to do everything for us. When we gather these information, those ones we can’t handle we should be able to pass it to the appropriate authority for them to do the needful. The next batch of training is expected in the coming days”.

