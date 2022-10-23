By Benjamin Njoku

After the success of his hit son, ‘Buga’, Nigerian superstar, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, is back with another chart-topping hit single titled ‘Cough’, with an accomplishing dance move, Odo,’

The new release has already achieved massive hype as number one on the Top 100 Nigeria Apple Music chart in less than 48 hours on social media and airwaves.

The Afrobeats artiste, who recently acquired a new mansion, took to his Instagram page recently to share a video of the song alongside a female dancer who was busy rocking his body beside a swimming pool .

The single, with a new dance moves called ‘Odo,’ has not only gained attention from music lovers just last the down-to-up Low-low-low-low steps with lifted shoulders in ‘Buga’ dance; did but also it has another dance steps that sees the dancer squatting with a slight jump back while holding their thigh, which is now trending.

With the official video yet to be released, music lovers and fans have started trending with dance steps and ‘Odo’ challenge, with several dancers posting videos of themselves, including top celebrities Kate Henshaw, Sabinus (MrFunny1) and Brodashaggi, among others.

The much anticipated love song has kept thousands of fans hailing Vado D Great for dropping another soon-to-become world anthem, as the new song begins with an actual cough and lyrics stating, “I wanna flex my love,” alongside hit jams.

