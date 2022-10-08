Global Transformation Expert, Jimi Tewe, was at his best recently, when he held his Exponential Conference in Lagos, urging participants to harness their potential and play at the global stage.



The Lagos edition of the conference, with the theme, “The Bolder, Richer and Global You”, took place at the luxury space of Landwey Learning Hub, Lekki, with an enthusiastic audience who flew in from different part of the country with a desire to experience visible change.



In a statement by the Convener, Tewe, he is on a mission to raise and transform the lives of thousands of men and women who believe they can be successful at the global stage. Hence, the idea of Exponential.



Speaking on the theme, the transformation expert said becoming bolder, richer and global begins from having the right mindset.



“The major thrust of my sessions was to help participants understand that thriving on the global stage requires that one is bold. And when you are bold, you can go after opportunities that’ll turn your fortunes or make your rich. But it all begins from a mind reprogramming” He said.



Tewe pointed to the participants on the possibility of playing at the global stage like he does, saying it all boils down to self-belief. He urge them to see themselves beyond being just a Nigerian and beging to think and act global.



The event also had a panel session with Rere-Obaisi, founder Reohob, emphasizing on information as being very key to success. Ife Durosimi-Etti of Herconomy , dwelt on the need for strategic networking and collaborations. Jide Adekola, CEO, Homework Group also shared his global stage experience and Wola Joseph, a legal expert spoke on path to career success.



As part of the benefit of the conference, a few participants will enjoy a post-event mentoring session with Tewe and some selected Coaches for 90 Days.

