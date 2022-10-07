Great leaders aren’t just successful because they are smart and intelligent, their success is obvious to others because they choose to be the guide with a lamp that takes people through darkened paths.

This is what Olubukola Akinpelu a.k.a Mylifeassugar is a Nigerian-born American-based nurse, nursing coach, and content creator.

She helps nursing students become successful by providing them with the tips and strategies they need to succeed on their journey to becoming nurses.

In one of her videos titled ‘What I wish I knew before nursing school’ ,the passionate nursing coach outlined some costly mistakes nursing students make when they get into nursing schools.

Hear her:” Through out my time in nursing school I could remember my friends and colleagues complaining about how lengthy nursing school classes are.This is what some of you guys getting into nursing school do not realize before getting into nursing school.

I want you to prepare your mind, spirit body and soul for lengthy classes”.

Speaking further the content creator who attended Houston Community college and Lamar University said aspiring nursing students need to learn how to

study everyday in small increments.

“A lot of them are shocked when they realize that they have to study every day.I am not saying study five hours every day, I am saying study every day in small increments. A lot of people that struggle with their exam in nursing school are those who wait till the last minute. I understand that some people have jobs outside nursing school, but you need to try and study every day”‘ she noted.

Shedding light on the importance of time management for nursing students, the award winning nurse said:”I am going to tell you for free, time runs by so fast in nursing school. One thing you do not want happening to you in nursing school is playing catch up, it will not work. What I tell my proteges is for them to follow their syllabus. Have your day planned out, and have your schedule planned out. Just learn to manage your time very well”‘ she said.

