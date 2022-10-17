HBO series released Episode nine of their trending show “House of the Dragon” on October 16, 2022.

The title of this episode is “The Green Council,” the episode nine is explained.

All signs have been made known to Princess Rhaenyra that she’s not only Viserys’s firstborn child but was also named the king’s heir in front of the entire realm.

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/IkA1XlRCaw — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 17, 2022

At midnight, the Queen and the Hand of the King summoned a special council meeting. In attendance of the meeting is Ser Criston Cole; Tyland Lannister, the Master of Ships, Lyman Beesbury, the Master of Coin; Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard; Maester Orwyle, who must have replaced Mellos in his old age; and Jasper Wylde.

Old man Beesbury got shocked to learn that some members of the council are planning to make Aegon the next king and are willing to go through anything to make it happen, Beesbury stood up angrily and exclaims. He calls the group “treasonous, refusing to believe that Viserys was the kind of guy who would change his mind.”

Feeling generous. pic.twitter.com/3XXlaK8Dyv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) October 12, 2022

Soon after, Ser Criston Cole held Lord Beesbury, yells at him to sit down, and quickly bangs his head against the table, which led to his death. as soon as the Lord Commander took an attempt to arrest him, but Otto Hightower changes the situation by resigning saying he doesn’t want to be part of their treasonous planning.

Otto mentions that he’s willing to have Rhaenyra and Daemon killed. “It’s a sacrifice we must make to secure Aegon’s succession,” he said. Queen Alicent chides back that the king may have wished for Aegon to succeed, but he didn’t wish for the murder of his daughter and brother. “What do you suggest, Your Grace?” they ask the Queen. “Time is of the essence.”

This is the part where Rhaenyra becoming Queen seems like the safe thing to do. Otto Hightower threatened his daughter with the belief that Rhaenyra would slaughter all of Alicent’s children to protect her claim to the throne, but the Rhaenyra we know would never do that. Either way, Alicent seems to be going ahead with Operation Make My Son King and Kill My Best Friend.

Larys Strong locks up all the maids in the dungeon since they know about the King’s passing while the council goes searching for Aegon. For whatever reason, he went missing. Aegon isn’t in his room nor in his sister-wife’s chambers.

The’s miles deep in King’s Landing. Ser Criston and Aemond are tasked with finding him, starting their search at a brothel. Ser Criston believes that “every woman is an image of the mother, to be spoken of with reverence.” Aemond, meanwhile, suggests that he should be king considering he possesses the largest dragon in the world.

Another search duo, comprised of twin knights Erryk and Arryk Cargyll two of the most disgusting names I’ve ever heard in Westeros find themselves at some horrifying underground fight club for children.

“Prince Aegon spends many a night in this place,” one of the knights says as a kid rips their claws into another kid’s face. One of the children even has white hair. A bastard, perhaps? A woman approaches them at the bequest of Mysaria, whom we barely ever see.

She informs the knights that she knows the prince’s whereabouts, and I totally forgot that she has one of the most confusing accents I’ve ever heard. In return for the prince, she demands an end to the child fighting pits.

This seems like an easy bargain. Yeah Mysaria, we don’t want those going on either. Leaving with the prince, the Cargyll twins are attacked by Ser Criston and Aemond. Apparently, Ser Criston just wanted to be the one to claim that he found the prince. As he carts him off, Aegon screams about how he has “no wish to rule and no taste for duty.” He wants to sail away, never to be found.

Back at King’s Landing, Otto Hightower has assembled a collection of Lords to swear to Aegon. Some bend their knee, but others are more skeptical. Those who kept their oath to Princess Rhaenyra made their way out to the dungeons. One of the Lords is even hanged for forsaking an attempt to escape.

Meanwhile, Alicent visits Rhaenys to ask for her support, as one woman to another. The Queen Who Never Was chides her for still “twirling” to the needs of men, citing the sacrifices she’s made to her father, her late husband, and her son. “Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?” she asks.

Returning to her father’s chambers, she declares that Aegon will be anointed King Aegon II Targaryen and Ser Criston will be announced as the next Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. Otto responds that she looks like her mother, which is a pretty thing to say at this time.

Alicent then pays a visit to Larys Strong. The weaselly freak has apparently been doing trade by a batter of secrets for a glimpse of the Queen’s feet, because of course he does. He tells her that he can have Mysaria killed.

Escaping the castle the following morning, Rhaenys puts on some civilian clothes and heads to the chapel to witness Aegon becoming crowned King. Rhaenyra probably doesn’t even know that her father is dead yet!

As Aegon is crowned, Rhaenys’s dragon Meleys smashes through the building and scoops her up. The massive beast also stomps a likely hundreds of innocent passer-bys. Rhaenys has an easy opportunity here to burn Aegon and Alicent alive.

But, for whatever reason, Meleys just gives them a big, warning roar. No fire. She opted for a threat instead of ending this thing right here, right now, and then she flies off.

Suit yourself, Rhaenys. Everything the new king and Alicent will do from here on out is now your fault. And my gut says that House of the Dragon has been saving us something truly shocking for the finale.

The next episode is “The Black Queen”

House of Dragon will be available on HBO, Disney+, Hulu+, and so on.