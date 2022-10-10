By Oluwasyei Awobiyi

House of the Dragon thrilled fans with the first seven episodes and they are eagerly waiting for the next episode with a lot of buzz around it.

Based on the novel ‘Fire & Blood’ authored by George R.R. Martin, the show is a prequel to Game of Thrones.

The show follows an internal succession war within House Targaryen, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizonu and others. The eighth episode also stars Tom Glynn-Carney, Phia Saban and Ewan Mitchell.

When and where to Watch?

The show is being telecasted on HBO, while it is also available on OTT on Disney+Hostar. In the USA, the eighth episode went on air on October at 9 pm EST while in India, the time was 6:30 am on October 10.

How to Free Download?

Episode 8 can be downloaded from the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar itself. While the viewers can just click on the play button and watch it, the OTT platform also provides downloading facilities. Just click on the download button and choose the download settings such as video quality, and the show will be saved on your device for offline viewing.

Things to look out for in the 8th Episode

Episode 8, titled Lord of the Tides, shows Ser Otto Hightower sitting upon the Iron Throne in his role as Hand of the King, most probably due to the health issues faced by King Viserys I Targaryen. Rhaenyra speaks with her uncle and husband Prince Daemon Targaryen about how the Hightower is ruling in her father’s name. Prince Aegon Targaryen, Princess Helaena Targaryen and Prince Aemond Targaryen are grown-ups in this episode.

Back story of House of the Dragon and Episode 9

House of Dragon is an original series from HBO TV show which is a prequel to the finished airing series “Game of Thrones”, last aired on May 19, 2019, after eight seasons on television.

House of Dragons is plotted about 200 years before the original show Game of Thrones adding more history and better understanding.

HBO’s most-viewed series of 2022 has just recently dropped episode 8 of its first season on 9, October 2022 titled “Lord of the Tides.”

Episode 9 will be released on October 16, titled “The Green Council.”

House of Dragon’s official release date was on August 21, 2022, and has 7 episodes released prior to episode 8 once every week.

House of Dragon will also be available on Disney+, Hulu+ and so on.

