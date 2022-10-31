By Peter Okutu

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the South East Security outfit, code-named Ebebeagu in Ebonyi State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident took place at Okposi community, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, at about 11pm, on Sunday.

The victim, whose name was given as Joseph Nwanja, was said to have been gunned down, at a checkpoint in the area.

A source in said, “This man was shot dead at Okposi, Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State at 11pm by unknown gunmen while he was on duty as Ebubeagu officer.

“His name is Joseph Nwanja. It happened yesterday, Sunday.”

The Ebebeagu Commander in the state, Friday Nnanna, confirmed the incident. He said, “It happened around 11:45pm of Sunday night. Somebody called me that some hoodlums were disturbing people in Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara LGA. So, I have to call Ohaozara people because that Ugwulangwu is under Ohaozara.

“So, I met them on the road as the hoodlums started shooting while Ebubeagu vehicle ran inside the bush, as a result of the attack.

“The body of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary and investigation is ongoing.”

