Black Sherif – Photo credit: Ghanaweb

By Biodun Busari

Ghanaian musician, Mohammed Ismail Sharif popularly as Black Sherif released his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ on Thursday.

However, Black Sherif captured the death of his late girlfriend in the 12th track titled, ‘Oh Paradise’ describing the painful experience.

The musician’s late lover was Clementina Konadu, who died five years ago but had been an unforgettable love to make the performer pour out his heart in the emotional tune.

Black Sherif, Clementina Konadu’s pictures that flood the internet – Photo credit: Ghanaweb

According to Ghanaweb, the song has revealed Black Sherif’s late girlfriend’s identity on the internet as a former student of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School.

The report said the obituary pictures of the Konadu who was 17-year-old when she met her demise have been the talking points on the internet.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2017, it was reported that two first-year students of the Kumasi Academy SHS died following an outbreak of swine flu.

Konadu was part of the two students who lost her life at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) hospital after the incident.

