Grace Adayilo takes helm as first female, indigenous FCT Head of Service

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Grace Adayilo as the first female and Indigenous Head of Service (HoS) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adayilo’s historic appointment marks a significant milestone in the FCT’s history, breaking both gender and geographical barriers.

The appointment aligns with President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ which aims to promote inclusivity and representation in government. She succeeds Dr. Atang Udo Samuel.

Adayilo’s appointment takes effect immediately. Her leadership is expected to strengthen the FCT Administration’s bureaucratic structure, enhancing service delivery and governance.

Upon taking office in Abuja yesterday, Adayilo stated, “I express my gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike. I pledge to align with the President’s ‘Hope Agenda,’ promising to deliver on my mandate and make Nigerians proud.”

Before her appointment, Adayilo served as the Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, bringing extensive administrative experience to her new role.