The Debt Management Office (DMO) has released its Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds Issuance Calendar for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The calendar contains a N720 billion borrowing plan for the period.

According to the calendar, on Oct. 17, the DMO will re-open a 14.55 per cent, April 2029 bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with six years, six months term-to-maturity and an original tenor of 10 years.

The office will also re-open a 12.50 per cent, April 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70billion to N80billion, with a term-to-maturity of nine years, six months, and original tenor of 10 years.

On the same date, the DMO will re-open a 16.24. 2037 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, six months, and original tenor of 20 years.

On Nov. 14, the DMO will, again, re-open the 14.55 per cent, April 2029 FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of six years, five months.

Also, on Nov. 14, it will re-open the 12.50 per cent, April 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of nine years, five months.

On the same date, (Nov. 14), the office will also re-open the 16.24, April 2037 FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, five months.

Then, on Dec. 12, the DMO will re-open the 14.55 per cent FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, now with six years, four months term-to-maturity.

Also, on Dec. 12, it will re-open the 12.50, April 2032 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of nine years, four months.

Again, on Dec. 12, it will re-open the 16.24 per cent FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, four months .

