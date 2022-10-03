.

..I commend NYSC for the initiative – Traditional ruler

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

The people of Umuogudu Akpu Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday benefited from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) free medical services in the State.

Flagging of the exercise at Orie Ajah Primary School, the State Coordinator, Mrs Bamai Mercy, said the medical outreach was undertaken under the Scheme’s Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

According to her, the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) is a carefully thought out and well-packaged programme by the NYSC, targeted at bringing free medical care to the doorsteps of the indigent and vulnerable persons in our rural communities, who lack access to proper medical care as at when necessary.

Mercy noted that the HIRD Programme was first held in the State on October 2015 at Abakaliki Local Government Council headquarters.

Other LGAs in the State where the HIRD programme, has been held, according to the NYSC boss, included but are not limited to the following: Ezza North LGA, Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi LGA and Izzi LGA.

She said: “I am delighted to inform you that ever since then; this unique initiative of the NYSC has grown in leaps and bounds, positively impacting on the overall health care needs of the good people of Ebonyi State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“I am happy to disclose here that feedback from the communities who have benefited from the HIRD since its inaugural edition abounds in the joy of the beneficiaries whose health have been improved and their lives made better.”

She assured that the scheme would remain committed, dedicated and focused in bringing smiles to the faces of the downtrodden and the poor masses in the communities, who ordinarily would not afford hospital bills, through regular implementation of the HIRD programme.

“As our great Scheme continues to match forward, having just attained Forty-Nine (49) of existence and Ebonyi State clocking Twenty (26) years of creation, all hands must be on deck to ensure that our people, young and old enjoy quality health care delivery as a catalyst for development.

“In the light of the above, the Director-General has resolved that the Scheme will continue to remain committed, dedicated and focused in bringing smiles to the faces of the downtrodden and the poor masses in our communities, who ordinarily would not afford hospital bills, through regular implementation of the HIRD programme. It is in the light of the above, that I wish to encourage all of you gathered here today to take full advantage of the free medical care provided by the NYSC HIRD programme.”

She also lauded the efforts of the State government and the good people of Ebonyi State for their support of the NYSC Scheme and the provision of a conducive atmosphere for the Scheme to thrive in the State.

Speaking, the Traditional Ruler of Umuogudu Akpu Autonomous Community, HRH Godwin Ugadu Ogba, thanked the NYSC for the initiative and for making extending it to the people of his community.

Some of the beneficiaries of the outreach, including Mr Elom Oliver, and Mrs Mbaba Chinyere, thanked the scheme for extending the gesture to their community.

