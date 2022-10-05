By Efosa Taiwo

Loretta Lynn, country music star has died aged 90.

Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on October 4, according to her family.

The singer recorded 60 studio albums, topped the US national charts 16 times and was nominated for the Grammy awards 18 times in what can be described a legendary career.

She married Oliver Lynn at the age of 15 to 21 year old, and they stayed together for 48 years despite Oliver’s frequent infidelity and struggle with alcoholism. Oliver, however, died in 1996.

They had six children together, three of them before Lynn clocked 30.

Lynn’s rise to the top is regarded as one of the most inspiring success stories in the US as she came from a poor background, born to a coal miner, to being one of the most celebrated stars in the US.

