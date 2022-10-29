The CANEX WKND 2022 will play host to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie where she is expected to share her experiences as a creative writer. The globally acclaimed author who was recently decorated with Harvard University’s iconic W.E.B. Du Bois Medal will take part in a fireside chat called When Giants Speak.

She will be interviewed by the publisher of the Nigeria editions of her books, Dr Eghosa Imasuen, on November 26, 2022, in “a conversation that will focus on her journey within the Creative Writing space, what it took to get to where she is and what more she looks forward to.”

Dr Imasuen adds, “My session with Ms Adichie will provide writers, editors and all those seeking careers in the creative writing space with insight into her personal journey and how any of them can contribute to changing African narratives.”

Chimamanda Publishers, Narrative Landscape Press, in collaboration with the Society of Book and Magazine Editors, and the Jalada Africa Collective will be facilitating a creative writing masterclass at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022 billed for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire from 25–27th November 2022.

The masterclass sessions, which will be conducted by seasoned facilitators such as Ms Anwuli Ojogwu, Ms Edwige Dro and Ms Wanjeru Gakuru in the creative writing industry, will cover a wide range of topics. As contained in the schedule for the masterclass session, participants will get to learn about the elements of creative writing, the best support systems for writers to avoid burnout as well as how writers can edit their works. The intricacies of legal agreements and contract laws as well as rates for freelance work; reading a royalty report and other accounting issues will all be taught during the masterclass session.

Other interesting topics at the CANEX 2022 Creative Writing Masterclass include how to deal with agents, scouts and publishers. Issues around branding and selling oneself and seeking management and representation are some of the other areas that would be dealt with in the masterclass session.

CANEX WKND 2022 will be a 3-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora, leading up to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.

Interested participants in the rapidly expanding African creative and cultural industry are enjoined to register for free now on www.canex.africa

CANEX WKND 2022 will feature creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives, among others.

