Tinubu commiserates with Chimamanda Adichie, family over son’s death

Chimamanda Adichie

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to internationally acclaimed author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, and their family over the death of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi Esege.

In a statement personally signed on Thursday, the President described the loss of a child as one of the most devastating experiences any parent can endure.

“With a deep sense of grief, I condole with Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, and the entire family on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi,” Tinubu said.

“As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child. I empathise with the family at this difficult time, and I mourn this sad loss with them.”

The President noted that Adichie is a global literary icon whose works have brought inspiration, joy, and enlightenment to many across the world.

“I pray that she and her family find strength and comfort in the Almighty during this trying moment. My prayers are with the family,” the President added.