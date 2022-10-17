By Biodun Busari

Real Madrid and French striker, Karim Benzema won the 2021 Ballon d’Or at the event held in Paris, France on Monday.

Benzema won the UEFA Champions League when his Spanish team, Madrid defeated Liverpool by a lone goal at Stade de France, Paris, France. He also won the Spanish La Liga title.

The 35-year-old was in fine form last season scoring 44 goals in 46 games, also registering 15 assists.

Benzema won UEFA Best Men’s Player award in August this year.