New Awujale will emerge before May 29, Abiodun assures Ijebuland

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has assured the people of Ijebuland that a new ‘Awujale’ will emerge before May 29.

This is contained in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday by Abiodun’s Media Adviser, Mr Kayode Akinmade.

Abiodun gave the assurance at the Ogun East Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting in Ijebu-Ode, attended by representatives of various interest groups.

The governor explained that his administration was committed to ensuring a peaceful, smooth and acceptable succession process, urging the people to remain calm and patient.

“I acknowledge the importance of the Awujale institution to the cultural heritage, identity and unity of Ijebuland, our people should remain calm and patient as the necessary processes are being concluded.

“Our administration is giving the matter the attention it deserves, with a view to ensuring that the process is concluded peacefully and the emergence of a new Awujale enjoyed the acceptance and support of the people,” he said.

Abiodun said the meeting was organised to strengthen engagement with grassroots stakeholders, address community concerns and showcase his administration’s achievements over the past seven years.

On economic development, he identified oil exploration around Eba Island and the proposed Gateway Deep-Sea Port in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area as major growth drivers.

He added that the proposed Blue Marine Special Economic Zone would attract investments, create jobs and position Ogun state as a hub for maritime trade, manufacturing and logistics.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and investment promotion, appreciating President Bola Tinubu’s support for critical projects and initiatives in the state.

He urged continued cooperation to advance peace and development in the state.

NAN reports that the Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025 following the passing of Oba Sikiru Adetona at 91 after a 65-year reign.