Big Brother Naija star, Nina slams Nkechi Blessings over dragging her for getting remarried.

Recall Nina Ivy stirred a viral controversy online when she got married to an African-American man, Chris Miller, after reportedly getting married traditionally to a man, who did not show up at the wedding in 2020.

Reacting to the news, Nkechi took to her Instagram story on Thursday, to mock Nina, stating that Nina’s marriage failed even though she kept it off social media.

She wrote: “She kept her marriage off social media e still no work, my darlings do you, the world will adjust.”

Responding to the mockery, Nina slams back at Nkechi, saying “not everything is for clout.”

Nina further told the actress to remain silent because she knows nothing about her.

She said: “Not everything is for your clout, plus you know nothing absolutely about me, you can only feed off social media news so plz shush.”

