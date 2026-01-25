Nkechi Blessing laments over phone number leak

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has decried what she described as an overwhelming influx of marriage proposals and unsolicited messages following the apparent exposure of her phone number online.

The actress, in a video shared on Instagram, explained that her Facebook account—linked to her phone number—has triggered a daily flood of messages from strangers. According to her, she now wakes up to thousands of messages from men of different ages and locations, many of whom introduce themselves, question her relationship status, and express interest in marrying her.

She added that the situation has spilled into her WhatsApp, leaving her inbox in disarray with more than 5,000 unread messages.

Nkechi expressed frustration over her inability to stop the messages, noting that all attempts to remove or change her contact details on Facebook have been unsuccessful.

“This number they are calling me on is a number that I cannot change. My WhatsApp is a mess. I have over 5,000 messages from different types of men on Facebook and on my WhatsApp. I am tired. How many be my body wey over 5,000 men wan marry me at the same time?” she said.

While confirming that she is single and a mother, the 36-year-old actress stressed that she is not looking for a relationship.

“Please, I need help on how to remove my phone number from Facebook,” she appealed. “I don’t know which video trended online. Please, I am single, but I am not searching. Stop texting my number.”