By Adegboyega Adeleye

All the 28 level-up housemates were present at the final Saturday Night Party of the season and they had a lot of fun in the Nigeria Independence-themed celebration.

The 22 evicted housemates including Beauty were excited about the reunion.

At the party, the ex-housemates were separated from the 6 finalists (by stanchion ropes) and they were all dressed in traditional regalia to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day with a predominant Green colour on most outfits.

The Housemates were treated to live performances from TerrytheVoice, Bayanni, Waje, Omawumi, Alternate Sound, and DJ Pretty Play as well as a live band.

Finalists, Bella, Chichi and Phyna all watched their evicted lovers (Deji, Groovy and Sheggz) partying from a distance.

Separated by by stanchion ropes, Phyna tried communicating with Groovy, who signaled that he could not hear her, then moved back to dance.

Life of the party, Ilebaye made sure that everyone had alcohol in their systems as always , but Khalid and Beauty were happy and satisfied with their water bottles.

Chomzy’s waist featured a lot as she danced all through while Hermes brought all the energy.

In all, the housemates had a lot of fun even in the split as the usual suspects made the final house party as electrifying as possible before the final ceremony.

6 housemates are competing for 100 Million Naira Grand Prize after spending 72 days in the Level-up house.

They are Phyna, Bryann, Daniella, Adekunle, Bella and Chichi.

