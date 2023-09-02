BBNaija All Stars: DJ Dopecaeser stuns housemates at ‘Afrobeats’ Saturday party

Dopecaesar, also known as DJ Dope Caesar, brought the heat to BBNaija All Stars Saturday night party.

Housemates, who were dressed according to the theme of the party, ‘Afrobeats’, followed the rhythm on the turntable of the talented female disc jockey with all enthusiasm.

At the end of the party, most of the housemates who didn’t want her (Dopecaesar) to leave yelled the DJ’s name and showered her with compliments.

The party has come to an end. Major shoutout to DJ Dope Caesar for those correct jams ✌🏾#BBNaija #BBNaijaAlIStars



pic.twitter.com/nZwFiew1Xw — AKPRAISE MEDIA is watching #BBNaijaAllStars 👀🌍 (@NellyBillz88) September 2, 2023

While the party lasted, Dope Ceaser was the talk of the town on popular microblogging site X (formerly called Twitter), and her outstanding performance also generated positive reviews.

Her music selection, a blend of genres, and seamless transitions were among the distinctive features highlighted by reviewers as what made Dopecaeser distinctive and got the listeners wanting more.

Dj was so on fire 🔥 , everyone was feeling the groove and watch out for that kiss from whitemoney and mercy !! This parry is lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BBNaijaXPepsi #BBNaijaAlIStars #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/4hZcIYpX6t — collins (@colzing) September 2, 2023

See some of the reviews:

Dj dopecaeser is the prove that hardwork and being consistent pays.. she really hack this DJ'ing stuff.. saw a clip of her transition in pocolee gram.. then she went to obi house party and prove to everybody that she is the baddest dj in Africa… #BBNaijaAlIStars #BBNaija n — Himself 💯 (@ChristianPius19) September 2, 2023

The type of DJ to be the topic at the end of the party..you'll stop dancing for a sec to check who's on the wheels of steel.. look just vibe along because you necessarily won't be dancing for long before a transition 😂😂..Dj Dopecaeser the name #BBNaijaAllStars #Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/UY31Ygdimd — Izu (@realestizu) September 2, 2023

The DJ was so good that the house mate was begging big brother to give them more time to party #BigBrotherNaija #DJ #TheDJ pic.twitter.com/65hJL2KeCG — Quinfrosh (@quinfrosh) September 2, 2023





Vanguard News