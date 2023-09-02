BBNaija All Stars: DJ Dopecaeser stuns housemates at ‘Afrobeats’ Saturday party

Dopecaesar, also known as DJ Dope Caesar, brought the heat to BBNaija All Stars Saturday night party.
Housemates, who were dressed according to the theme of the party, ‘Afrobeats’, followed the rhythm on the turntable of the talented female disc jockey with all enthusiasm.
At the end of the party, most of the housemates who didn’t want her (Dopecaesar) to leave yelled the DJ’s name and showered her with compliments.
While the party lasted, Dope Ceaser was the talk of the town on popular microblogging site X (formerly called Twitter), and her outstanding performance also generated positive reviews.
Her music selection, a blend of genres, and seamless transitions were among the distinctive features highlighted by reviewers as what made Dopecaeser distinctive and got the listeners wanting more.
