…Union to hold zonal, NEC meetings

Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is consulting on the ruling of the Court of Appeal, that ordered it to first obey the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, that mandates members to resume work and allow the hearing of the substantive matter in the case brought against it by the Federal Government to go on.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard, the National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the leadership of the union and its team of lawyers would study the ruling first before taking the next step.

*We are consulting on the matter and when that is done, we are going to take appropriate steps, but for now, we are consulting on the matter, ” he said.

However, it was gathered that zonal meetings of the union is being called and that a National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting would also hold to chart the way forward.

The Court of Appeal had on Friday mandated the union to comply first with the ruling of the NICN before anything would be done regarding the main suit.

Recall that ASUU has been on strike since February 14, this year over some demands and during which the government registered two other academic unions in the university system to compete with it.

Among the demands of ASUU are improved welfare of workers, payment of some allowances, the stoppage of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, IPPIS as the payment platform in the university system among others.

RELATED NEWS