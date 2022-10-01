.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Amid commendation and encomium, the erstwhile Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro Architect Olusegun Aluko, recently bowed out of office after eight years of meritorious service to the institution.

Speaking at the colloquium held in his honour, the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Dr. Mrs. Victoria Ogbuagu commended Dr. Aluko for his giant stride in moving the institution to enviable height within the eight years of his leadership.

Dr. Ogbuagu described the former Rector as an amazing leader, a trail blazer, and astute manager, saying that the level of transformations that took place in the Polytechnic was second to none, stressing that he has written his name in gold.

She added that the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, is now an ICT compliance institution, adding that during the eight-year tenure of Dr. Aluko, no fewer than ten new programmes were introduced, both at the National Diploma and Higher Nation Diploma levels.

“He introduced Mass Communication Department into the institution. The Polytechnic radio station got licenced and began operation. Information at my disposal indicated that equipment for the institution’s television station is on the way”.

Corroborating the Governing Council Chairman, the Dean, School of Environmental Studies in the institution, TLP. A. L. Lasisi, said, Dr Aluko “transformed the ICT unit of the Polytechnic to a full-fledged Directorate with highly competent human and material resources that have remained a bulwark of the academic achievements in recent years”.

“In the same vein, he went ahead to create a separate School of Communication and Information Technology (SCIT) thus increasing the number of academic faculties to five from the four that had been on ground for ages”.

“His tenure of office also witnessed an astronomical increase in the number of academic departments, staff employment, students enrolment, and specialised directorates and units, all of which have transformed the Polytechnic to a 21st Century academic institution with a notch for excellence”.

He described him “as the best manager of human and material resources in the contemporary history of the Polytechnic, judging from the pervasive peaceful atmosphere on campus throughout his tenure despite the relatively huge number of students in recent years”.

“His administration saw to the great improvement in the area of our mandate as a tertiary educational institution, particularly with the creation of a separate Directorate of Linkage and Affiliation”.

“As a firm believer in practical education, he did not only established two new design-based departments here but equally encouraged practical exposure of our students to live projects on campus to prepare them for full professional engagement upon graduation. It is equally to his credit that the School can now boast of a standard studio complex with modern equipment for its departments as well as a new building extension that provides decent office accommodation for two departments.

Responding, Dr. Aluko acknowledged the support and cooperation he received from all unions, staff, students and Ilaro community during his tenure as Rector.

RELATED NEWS