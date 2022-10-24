By Adeola Badru

THE Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, weekend, urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to create more business opportunities to prevent rural and urban migration and to encourage people to settle down in the state.

A former President of the NGE, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, said this during the Standing Committee meeting of the Guild, held in the state.

Adefaye, who was among members of the Standing Committee of the Guild, said: “I do not know what to add to what the president has said, but I am a bit familiar with Oyo, because I am a stakeholder here even though I work in Lagos.

“The first thing I will like to say is that I can confirm that indeed, this governor has done something remarkable. I have had the course to come to Oyo. When we were driving through Akala road, I was telling my colleagues that just down the road is my place.”

“I know how the road used to be years back, when it wasn’t completed. So, really, it’s not telling things, it’s talking to reality.”

“While we were going to Iseyin, I was saying to myself, being on this road, what are the opportunities there? I am talking as an investor. Maybe it’s about time to set up a small business of taking food stuffs from Iseyin and Oke-Ogun, getting them to the train station at Moniya and from there, to Lagos. Then, I will begin to make money.

“So, we are talking about opening business opportunities here; empowering the people here and genuinely being able to keep them here so that not everybody will ‘japa’.

“So, I think you have done well. I can confirm that and I believe my colleagues have also seen what you have done. But the challenge now for you not to relent, so, that the people will then reward you with a second term.”

Earlier, President of NGE, Mr Mustapha Isa, has lauded the governor for his unprecedented achievements in the state.

He said various projects they have seen being executed by his administration had shown that the governor has justified his mandate.

Responding, Governor Makinde pledged to leave the state in better shape if re-elected.

He said that the government would move on to sustain the developments already put in place.

The governor said: “We have been able to put things in place and we feel that once we take on the issue of sustainability, when I finish my work here, others can take over.”

Makinde, however, said the various infrastructural projects being executed by his administration are targeted at not only development of the state, but economic growth.

