By Nwafor Sunday

The management of Jabi Lake Mall has announced the reopening of the mall, after shutting down operations for two days.

The announcement was contained in a statement on the company’s Instagram handle on Friday.

On why it reopened, the mall noted that the assurances of the federal government, Heads of Security Agencies, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister precipitated the reopening.

Recall that the police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had dismissed reports that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was saturated with explosive bombs. He noted that the report was fake and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

“It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the FCT.

“It is unfortunate that the report is even coming from some individuals who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity.

“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large”.

In view of the assurance, Jabi Lake Mall in a statement opined: “Following reassurances from the Federal Government, Heads of Security Agencies, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister to the general public, we are pleased to inform you that the Management of Jabi Lake Mall has reviewed all the necessary information, and has decided to reopen the Mall for trading again as of today, Friday, 28 October 2022.

“Centre Management will implement security measures to ensure everyone’s safety and maintain the highest vigilance. We ask everyone to be patient with the security operatives and allow them to conduct the necessary searches for a safe environment.

“Centre Management will continue to monitor the situation as the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. We are happy to welcome you all back for a quality shopping experience!”.

