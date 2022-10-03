.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The renewed cult war between members of Aiye and Maphite confraternities in Benin City, the Edo State capital has reportedly claimed three lives in the Anigboro area and Uselu motor park axis of the city.

One of the three bodies discovered, yesterday, was identified as Osasere, a ticketer at the Uselu motor park, and regularly seen at Good Samaritan road.

A short video went viral early this week where two persons were shot and two other voices chanting in the background claiming “two aiyes don go down.”

An eyewitness disclosed that Osasere was given a hot chase by the reported killers after he resumed duty at the popular Uselu motor park.

“He was hacked by the assailants, who were reported to have been after his elder brother, an alleged member of one of the rival groups.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, while confirming the killing said the command was putting security measures in place to checkmate the deadly incidents.

