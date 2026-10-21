EFCC chairman, Mbah, Umahi to grace Enugu NUJ Press Week

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, are among the dignitaries expected at the grand finale of the 2026 Press Week of the Enugu State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday.

The event, scheduled to hold at the Lawrence Ugwuanyi Press Centre, Enugu, will feature discussions on responsible journalism, democratic development and the media’s role in the fight against corruption.

Umahi will deliver the guest lecture, while Olukoyede will give the keynote address at the ceremony, which is expected to attract media professionals, government officials, political leaders, security chiefs and other stakeholders.

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Press Week Organising Committee, Emma Ugwueze and Damian Duruiheoma, respectively, the committee said the topics were carefully selected to address critical issues affecting the country.

It said Umahi and Olukoyede were chosen in recognition of their respective roles in public service, particularly the minister’s efforts in road infrastructure development and the EFCC chairman’s leadership of the country’s anti-corruption campaign.

“While Engr. David Umahi, the Honourable Minister of Works, is making visible efforts towards the rehabilitation and revitalisation of several roads across the country, the EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, has also introduced reforms aimed at strengthening the operations of the anti-graft commission,” the statement said.

Umahi’s lecture will focus on the theme, “Strengthening Democracy Through Responsible Journalism: 2027 Polls in Focus,” while Olukoyede will speak on “The Role of the Media and Other Critical Stakeholders in Sustaining the Fight Against Corruption.”

The former Enugu State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Anthony Ani, SAN, will chair the event.

Among those expected to receive awards are the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Ben Nwoye; the Executive Director of the Projects Development Institute (PRODA), Enugu, Dr Peter Okwudilichukwu Ogbobe; and the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa.

Others are the Commissioner representing Enugu State at the Federal Character Commission, Peter Eze; the General Manager of Rangers International Football Club, Amobi Ezeaku; and medical expert Dr Celestine Chijioke Ugwuoke, among other recipients.

The grand finale will conclude a series of activities organised by the chapel to mark the 2026 Press Week.

The programme commenced on Sunday, October 18, with a thanksgiving service at the Christian Victory Prayer Ministry, popularly known as Precious Church, in Enugu. Other activities included a football match and humanitarian outreach to vulnerable children.