Protests banned in parts of Paris as Macron swipes at Trump

People gather with city hall employees and elected outside Lille’s town hall as part of a day of rally called by French Mayors association (AMF) to condemned the “very serious and premeditated acts” following Octobers 17 violence at town halls and calling for “a change to the polices operational doctrine, in Lille, north of France, on October 17, 2026. French authorities scramble to stem public discontent fuelling mass cost-of-living demonstrations that over the weekend spilled over into some of the worst street violence in recent years. 2,500 people were arrested in some of France’s worst violence in years, with town halls and shops looted and set on fire. (Photo by Francois LO PRESTI / AFP)

Police banned protests in parts of Paris on Thursday, as France braced for more demonstrations just days after student and other rallies degenerated into some of the worst street unrest in years.

Wednesday’s announcement came after President Emmanuel Macron took an apparent swipe at his US counterpart Donald Trump for exploiting the riots for political advantage in the US midterm election battle.

The Paris ban will last from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (0600 to 1800 GMT) and apply to key landmarks in the French capital, including the Elysee presidential palace, both houses of parliament, as well as tourist havens such as the Louvre museum and the Champs-Elysees.

Other areas where rallies will be prohibited include the Bastille and Republique squares, and the Chatelet-Les Halles shopping area which was heavily targeted by looters over the weekend.

France has admitted it “lost control” in the frenzy of street violence that erupted last weekend, when masked youths clashed with police, looted shops and vandalised public buildings.

As his government struggled to contain a crisis that has damaged France’s image abroad and rattled financial markets six months before presidential elections, Macron implied that Trump, and possibly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also fighting an election campaign, made “stupid comments” on the unrest for political gain.

“There are people who campaign at France’s expense — leaders who are in campaign mode, whether here in the region or on the other side of the Atlantic,” he told reporters in Doha.

Trump has sought to link the unrest to “migrants, jihadists, and communists” as he campaigned for his Republican party in the United States on his anti-immigration messaging.

He also on Tuesday hailed French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who shares his ideologies.

Le Pen late Wednesday branded Macron’s remarks as “conspiratorial” in a post on X.

“The images we saw last Saturday are not generated by artificial intelligence: they show the sad reality of what France has become after 10 years of Macronist rule,” added the far-right candidate, who is leading in the polls for the 2027 presidential election.

Several analysts have dismissed the claims that migrants were driving France’s protests.

– ‘New phase’ upcoming –

The unrest overshadowed demonstrations held Saturday in which more than half a million people marched nationwide against the cost of living. Those rallies followed four weeks of student protests that have closed many schools across France.

Since the rioting — the worst France has seen in years — and ahead of fresh cost-of-living demonstrations planned for Saturday, Macron’s government has warned it will brook no further violence.

Fresh demonstrations planned by high school pupils and university students were similarly struck down in both Paris and the southeastern city of Lyon.

Following a meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the leader of France’s hardline CGT union, Sophie Binet, called for a “new phase” of protests, with strikes early next month.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that, of the 2,500 people taken into custody during and after the protests, 174 had been jailed. Another 917 had been formally prosecuted, he added.

The convulsion in the EU’s second-biggest economy has rattled financial markets already nervous about the country’s growing debt pile and deficit.

The yield on France’s benchmark 10-year bond passed five percent on Wednesday as investors demanded a higher return amid fiscal concerns.

On Friday, the Moody’s ratings agency is expected to lower its grade on France’s public debt.

– ‘Quite disconcerting’ –

France’s neighbours Italy and Belgium were also experiencing similar unrest, on a smaller scale. Italy’s government has ordered 500 troops to Milan to stem street violence there.

While the curfews imposed in several cities have helped calm the situation, they have disrupted some access to late-night public transport.

“It’s quite disconcerting,” said one Paris commuter who gave only his first name, Louis, when he found his line closed. But “if it can prevent further acts of vandalism… then yes, I think it’s a good thing”, he said.

The Yellow Vest movement behind last weekend’s demonstrations announced Wednesday it plans a march on Saturday from Bastille square in Paris, and follow-up nationwide demonstrations on November 5.

Vanguard News