By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would sweep the forthcoming general elections in the state given the quality of the candidates of the party and the rancour free process that produced them.

He said the candidates of the party for the Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives to the State Assembly elections were people of proven integrity and capacity who had made the work of the party easier going into campaigns, stressing that no other political party had paraded candidates in the state to match those of PDP.

The former governorship aspirant who stated this Tuesday when he paid a visit to the Acting PDP State Chairman, Mr. Issac Mffo at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi said he was happy with the unity that exists within the PDP in the state, “particularly the synergy and understanding between my principal Governor Samuel Ortom and the State Working Committee of our party.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of Mr. Mffo who he noted supported the former Chairman of the party, Sir John Ngbede who was picked as the PDP deputy governorship candidate in the state, towards building the party.

Responding, the PDP Acting State Chairman expressed appreciation to Mr. Akase for the visit and lauded the excellent work he was doing for the State Government and encouraged him to sustain the tempo.

He stated that the transparent and credible conduct of the various primary elections by PDP in Benue State had made the party stronger and even more united going into the 2023 elections.

Mr. Mffo also commended Governor Ortom for his support to the party at all times, as well as his track record of achievements which he noted had positioned the PDP ahead of other political parties in the state.

Present during the visit was the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom.

RELATED NEWS