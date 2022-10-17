The Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State on Monday inaugurated a comprehensive Campaign Council to spearhead the success of the Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi Ticket for the 2023 general election.

The event, which took place at the Campaign Ground at Lagos Street, Ewet Housing Estate, has a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Chief Assam Assam, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as Director General.

Addressing the Campaign Council, the Governor and Leader of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, said with the inauguration, the PDP is set to coast home to victory towards the emergence of Pastor Umo Eno as Governor come 2023, as well as a total victory for all PDP candidates as the Party, is set to replicate its trademark of landslide victory that has become its characteristics since 1999.

Governor Emmanuel said : “Today, all the stakeholders who have been working towards the success of successive elections in this State are here for this historic takeoff and with them in this ship, we are headed to the massive election victory in 2023”

On his part, the Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Pastor Umo, said the rapidly growing endorsements, support and preference by Akwa Ibom people for his candidacy for the office of Governor places on him the determination to repay this huge trust by leading an administration of inclusiveness and broad-based development that touches on the cardinal aspirations of Akwa Ibom people while safeguarding their lives and properties.

Also speaking, the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Aniekan Akpan said the party has launched a robust engagement strategy that will replicate the stories of victory that the PDP has always recorded in the State.

According to Elder Akpan, “In 2023, Akwa Ibom people will be delivering all candidates of the Party in all categories of the elections and most importantly vote themselves into an administration of progress and collective prosperity”.

Responding on behalf of members of the newly inaugurated Campaign Council, the Director-General of the Pastor Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Amb Assam Assam, said the PDP and campaign organisation will drive issue-based campaigns and called on all Akwa Ibom to sign on to the Arise Agenda of Pastor Umo Eno.

Goodwill Messages were delivered by the Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Felicia Bassey, the National Chairman of MPM and Senatorial Candidate for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, the Political Leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, SSA to the Governor on Youths, Mr Aniefiok Aniefiok Wilson Iwaudofia, among others.

In a related development, the PDP has promised to run an issue-based campaign as the 2023 Governorship race kicks off. In a statement signed by its Campaign Spokesperson, Prince Chris Abasieyo, the party stated that with the inauguration of its Campaign Council and Committees, the party’s campaign machine has been empowered and energized to canvass for votes in the 2023 elections.

“The machine is revving its engine, set for action which starts soon with the flag-off of campaign. Considering the quality of members of the council and committees, we are confident that the machine is about to roar to victory,” he stated.

The party appreciated and thanked God for the successful inauguration and for the successes it recorded since the transition programme of Governor Udom Emmanuel since early 2022 and commended the Governor for personally performing the inauguration and for his words of wisdom, prayer and admonition at the ceremony.

“We promise him that we will give our all and not rest on our oars till victory is achieved in the elections. Above all, we will not be shaken in our belief in God as he has advised”.

“To other political parties contesting the elections, we assure of an issue-based campaign as the Governor has admonished. Our campaign will be devoid of calumny, vitriol, mudslinging and violence. We urge our opponents to reciprocate same.

“To Akwa Ibom people, we thank them for keeping faith with the PDP since 1999 and particularly in the last seven years of the Udom Emmanuel Administration.

“Moreover, we are appreciative of the support our people have given all PDP candidates, most notably our standard bearer, Pastor Umo Eno, so far. And we appeal to them to sustain the support till we triumph in the elections,” he submitted.