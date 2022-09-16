By Benjamin Njoku

Lovers of Big Brother Naija will be in for a bigger show next year, as MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a special Big Brother Naija + South Africa edition for its customers on Dstv and Gotv.

This was disclosed at the MultiChoice Media Showcase held on Thursday, in Lagos.

Speaking on the special coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the next Big Brother reality TV show, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said all 64 matches of the World Cup in Qatar will be live on DStv and GOtv.

He added that the special Big Brother edition will be even more intense with housemates from Nigeria and South Africa.

“MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan, all the action in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all 64 World Cup matches, available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

“The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes,” he said.

Touching on the investment by MultiChoice in growing content offering for customers’ pleasure, Executive Head of Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said customers will be spoiled for choice in the coming months, as the company will be unveiling a chain of new programmes on its Africa Magic channels.

Highlighting some of the new content customers can look out for, Tejumola said popular comedy series, The Johnsons, will return for the new season which will honour the show’s late cast, Ada Ameh.

Speaking further, she said Dstv customers should look out for a new 260-episode local series ‘The Covenant’, and another 260-episode local series titled ‘Itura’, starting from October 3.

She added that the popular Africa Magic series, ‘Tinsel’, and ‘The Rishantes’, will also make a return in a few weeks.

”For the holidays, our holiday channel will go live in November and will be showing some global events and carnivals. The Calabar Carnival in Cross River State will be live on this channel. Also, Crime and Justice Lagos will premiere on Showmax later this year,” she added.

