A real estate consultant, Chief Michael Ajayi, has condemned incessant attacks on security personnel in the country, describing it as unwarranted, callous, and barbaric.

Ajayi, Chairman of Apata Hotel and Suites, in a statement, said there was no justification for the heinous and condemnable attacks targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting lives and property in the state.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices these patriotic security agents were “paying to ensure that the rest of us live in an environment free of stress and hassles. “

He said: “Not a few Nigerians are worried that the casualty level of security and state officials responsible for protecting the citizens and enforcing laws is rising daily to unacceptable levels.

“We appreciate the risks they take in the course of carrying out their lawful duties.

“There is also the need to escalate confidence-building initiatives by the security agencies with communities so that citizens can share information willingly with security agents and in the process reduce risks that can cause avoidable deaths.”

On the forthcoming 2023 elections, Ajayi said: “The IGP is ready and prepared to confront security challenges that might come up, so as to ensure a successful election.

“There are a lot of expectations on the police and other security agencies as the election is by the corner, and I have confidence that our security agents are up to the task and will do the needful.”

RELATED NEWS