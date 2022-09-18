The Queen is likely to be buried in pieces of jewellery from her private collection. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By Miftaudeen Raji

As the funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Monday, 19 September, and her body moved to lie in state at Westminster Abbey from Wednesday 14 September, little is known about what the Queen will be wearing to her own burial.

Recall that Her Majesty died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.

The Queen will eventually be reunited with her parents, sister and the late Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of nearly 74 years, in her final resting place at Windsor Castle.

According to report, committal ceremony for the Queen will take place at St George’s Chapel on Monday, following her funeral at Westminster Abbey, but what the former monarch will be wearing to be buried is still being kept under wraps.

But, while the Queen is likely to be buried in pieces of jewellery from her private collection, more information is still being released on the ceremonial aspects of her funeral.

Experts believe that this may remain the case, even after the Queen is finally laid to rest.

A royal fashion expert and author of The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style, Bethan Holt said, “After a lifetime of being ‘seen’, this may be one time when her look remains a mystery.”

Knowing the late monarch’s preference for humble and more affordable items of clothing, it’s likely that her burial outfit will reflect that.

The Queen “always paid close attention to her clothing” says royal expert Bethan Holt. (Getty Images)

Whatever the Queen is buried wearing, “she alone will have decided on the outfit,” and it will have been “chosen for some time,” says Holt.

“She always paid close attention to her clothing so this is a detail which she’ll have ultimate control over,” she continues, adding that Her Majesty may be wearing black or “she may wear an outfit which holds happy memories for her”.

Crown Jewels and jewellery the Queen will wear

Queen Elizabeth II will likely be buried with her pearl earrings. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Although most pieces of the Crown Jewels are reserved for King Charles III, it is likely that the Queen will be buried with jewellery from her own collection.

The Queen is said to have over 300 items in her private collection, but one jewellery expert believes that she will be buried with some of her more modest pieces.

The Natural Diamond Council head of communications, Lisa Levinson in an interview with Metro said the Queen could be buried with just two pieces of jewellery: her Welsh gold wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.

“Pearls have always been a signature of the Queen’s,” confirms Holt, “so it would make sense that she would choose to be buried with some.”

Levinson added that she believes it is likely that the Queen’s engagement ring will be given to Princess Anne.

She further explained, “The young Prince Philip was closely involved in the design of Elizabeth’s engagement ring, which is set in platinum and has eleven natural diamonds – a three-carat round solitaire diamond, and five smaller stones set on each side.

“Her Majesty’s life has always been about the legacy of the Royal Family, in the UK and Commonwealth; her jewels form very much part of that legacy,” Levinson added.

Also speaking on the Queen’s burial and style, Royal commentator Josh Rom told New York Post that the majority of the Queen’s tiara collection would be passed on to King Charles III for Camilla, Queen Consort, to use, and possibly Kate, Princess of Wales.

RELATED NEWS