By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kofi State on Sunday expressed the belief that APC Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capacity to restore Nigeria on path of greatness when he becomes president.

Governor Bello made this known at the Government House, Lokoja during an interface with APC ward, Local government chairman, candidates and other stakeholders from Idah federal constituency of Kogi State consisting of Idah, Ofu, Igalamela and Ibaji council areas.

Bello noted that “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been consistent with the party. He has shown direction and leadership that the nation needs to address its challenges hence must be given overwhelming support by party faithfuls and voted come 2023.”

The governor said Kogi state is solely for Tinubu, and will work to ensure that presidential candidate as well as other APC elective candidates emerged winners.

He reiterated that party faithfuls and executives were the foot soldiers during elections hence every one needed to be carried along as one big family and that benefits would come directly to party loyalists as against what was practiced in the past.

He said the interaction was to reassure people of the constituency of the party’s unity, enjoining them not to engage in anti party activities.

The Governor used the occasion to announced that the BAT campaign organisation has appointed him as the National Youth Coordinator.

