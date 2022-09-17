.

. Says insecurity, depression claim 100 lives weekly in S’East

By Steve Oko

African Democratic Congress, ADC, South East zone, has urged members of the National Assembly to throw away the ” obnoxious” Water Resources Bill re-presented before them, alleging that it is a ploy to seize ancestral lands for nomadic Fulani.

National Vice Chairman of ADC, South East, Chilos Godsent; and the Zonal Secretary Pastor Agumadu Frank, who made the urge during a press conference Saturday in Umuahia, said that the sponsors of the controversial bill did not mean well for the country.

The zone hailed the decision of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to expell the suspended presidential candidate of the party, Dumebi Kachikwu over “gross misconduct and anti party activities and reckless breach of the ADC constitution”.

ADC expressed worry over the rising insecurity in the South East, alleging that over 100 lives are lost weekly in the zone due to insecurity, banditary, robbery, depression among others.

It blamed the menace of insecurity in the zone on infrastructural delapidation, collapse of the education sector, lack of job and exclusion by the Federal Government.

The text of the press conference later read:

“Taking you back briefly to historical line, you will agree with us that considering the realities in the country and particularly the South East Region in the present epoch, the country is on the wheel of near collapse because of the escalating state of insecurity, and abject poverty that is ravaging the helpless citizens of our dear country in the means of abundant Human and Natural Mineral Resources.

“The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in collaboration with their counterpart – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continue un-abetted to unleash an untold misery and hardship on the innocent citizens of this country.

” Emphatically speaking, over hundred people die every week in the South East Region as a result of rising cases of kidnapping, armed robberies, banditry, ritual killings, depression, hunger etc. the aforementioned has scared investors and tourists who were willing to come and invest in the region thereby increasing the economic crises, hardship and human capital flight in South East Region of Nigeria.

“It’s now obvious that the APC and PDP led governments in South East Region has no iota of ideas on what will be the workable solution to the rising insecurity and sufferings in the region.

“It is now evidently clear that the lack of infrastructural developments, workable educational system and progressive economic blueprint in the South East States has become a dangerous catalyst in fueling insecurity in the region.

“Consequent upon the above, we, therefore, urge the people of South East Region to totally reject the visionless and waked APC and PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections. We urge the people of the South East Region to realign themselves to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming 2023 Ballot Revolution in order to free ourselves from the yoke and net of these waked satanic cabals whose primary objects are to milk us to dead.

“We, therefore, reiterate as follows: That the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is the only alternative political platform that will effectively liberate South East Region from the present Political. Economic and Security mess and transform the Region if elected to power in the forthcoming 2023 Ballot Revolution in Nigeria.”

ADC urged the Federal Government to heed the critical demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in order to save the education sector from total collapse.

“Federal Government under the leadership of APC must totally heed to the critical demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the only way forward to rescue the educational system from total collapse.”

RELATED NEWS