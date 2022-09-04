By Ayo Onikoyi

TEEMIRROR, an Afrobeats artiste who began his music career professionally from his University days at UNILORIN has released a new single titled “Daily2K”,

“Daily2K” is intriguing and catchy as it recognises the hustle and bustle of the everyday man drawn from Lasgidi’s perspective. The artiste also calls his new song a love letter to employees, freelancers, legitimate hustlers and everyone who strives to get their daily bread and make ends meet despite negative odds.

With the use of Afro-fusion, Teemirror delivers using African Chants to deploy a message of hope as it commensurates with his Afrocentric style of music.

Shedding more light on his new single he stated that, “Most of my songs and lyrics are moments-inspired. I visualized “Daily2k” from the Bible Lord’s Prayer that says “Give us this day, Our daily bread” which emphasizes that we need daily provision to sustain ourselves. This helped me shape the song into a prayerful song; more like the Nigerian version of “The Lord’s Prayer”.

Teemirror has to his credit other songs like Beremole, Olesibe and Tanke Sir

“Music to me is everything. It is a means of getting a message across to an audience. A message of hope, a message of peace, a message of happiness, an entertaining sound that either lifts you or causes you to reason,” he says.

