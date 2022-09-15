.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A faith-based organization, “Lajna Imaillah” has called on Nigerian women to take active part in the forthcoming general elections, for the socioeconomic and political development of the country.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 43rd National Convention of Lajna Imaillah, with the theme, “Nation Building and Women of Faith”, held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The organization advised women that they should not confine themselves to the corners of their homes nor engage in unprofitable acts, stressing that they should be role models to other people around them.

The communique, signed by Sadr Lajna Imaillah, Nigeria, Hajiya Taopheeqah Fagbolade reads, “with the forthcoming elections in 2023, women must occupy strategic positions in choosing the nation’s leaders. Nigeria women must register, collect their voter’s cards and participate actively in the coming general elections”.

“As the first teachers of children, women should make the education and training of their children a priority as a way of building a virile nation. Also, women as pillars of the homes should build a strong foundation as a way of building a strong nation”.

The communique added that women of various faiths constitute an indispensable force in nation-building and are instrumental in the development of Nigeria as a nation, stressing that the primary duties of women are to raise the standards of the society by setting high standards for the younger generation to learn from and to unlock a spiritual revolution.

While identifying obedience as the key to success, the communique enjoined women to increase in righteousness and the fear of God, adding that they should eschew corruption in order to deliver on the onerous task of building a home and a nation.

“Women should focus on achieving high moral and spiritual standards, increase in the spirit of sacrifice and upbringing of righteous children, striving for progress of their faith and reforming other women, as well as acquiring knowledge and spreading the knowledge to serve humanity”.

In her welcome address, Hajia Fagbolade called on womenfolk to rise up to their responsibilities both at home and as well contribute their quota to the nation building

She said, “as the microscope of the nation, the family plays critical roles in the building of the nation. If the family is strong, the nation will be strong. Women as the pillar of the homes are therefore an essential part of this great assignment”.

“If we truly want to be used to build our nation, we must increase our piety and taqwa. Until a community becomes righteous in the sight of God, it can never receive divine succour.”

She added that righteousness is not measurable nor is it written on faces, but can only be attained through insulating the inner self against the evil inclination.

She said, “to build a viable and worthy nation, all citizens must be ready to imbibe the spirit of righteousness in all their dealings”.

“For our society to be free of corruption, immorality, iniquity, wickedness, poverty, everyone of us must play our roles and play them well. Each family unit must be upright and righteous”.

Dignitaries at the 3-day event included the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Alhaja Atere Aminat Bamidele, Alhaja Modinat Akanni, Deputy Chief Registrar, Oyo State Judicial Service Commission, International Amirah of Criterion, and Alhaja Muslimat Ademola CEO, Qibla Group of Schools, Ibadan.

Also in attendance were the representatives of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) and Traditional Osun Worshippers, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The 3-day event featured courtesy visits to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, FOMWAN orphanage home and the General Manager of BCOS, Ibadan.

The event also featured free medical services to the host community, lectures, a peace walk, sports competitions, Quranic competitions, speech contests and medical screenings for participants with free drugs dispensed.

The convention awarded prizes/plaques for outstanding professional achievements and academic excellence, and enjoined members, especially the younger generation to be distinct and always strive for excellence.

Presentation of lectures at the programme focused on inter-faith paper presentations on “Women of Faith and Nation Building”.

