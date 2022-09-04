Researchers have said that respiratory and cardiovascular diseases are the main causes of hospitalization in Lagos State.

This was revealed by Dr. Obuks Ejohwomu (Principal Investigator) and Dr. Nwabueze Emekwuru.

The duo said this during a two-day event organized by the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (a division of NSE) in collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Manchester Branch, UK and the SQUARE project led by the University of Manchester and CAR-NASRDA, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

The opening remark was delivered by Engr Sesan Odukoya, National Chairman, Nigeria Institution of Environmental Engineers (A Division of NSE) during the said event that held at the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Liaison office Hall in Victoria Island, Lagos on the 26th of August, 2022.

Ejohwomu and Emekwuru said that data from hospitals in Lagos State indicated that high cases of Respiratory and Cardiovascular Diseases were the main causes of hospitalization.

They presented data from air quality studies at LASEPA, Alausa and the University of Lagos (Unilag) that indicated a lower daily average of PM2.5 concentration in Unilag compared to Alausa; this was alluded to the use of diesel generator sets within the vicinity of the test units at Alausa.

In addition to that, they presented the results of a study carried out to compare the average daily humidity and temperature values in selected locations including CAR-NASRDA (Abuja), CAR-NASRDA (Kogi), Ibadan 10 outside, Uniben (Benin) and Uniosun (Osogbo).

Their findings showed that Osogbo is colder than the other locations while Lagos is wetter than other locations, saying that Abuja is drier than others.

Meanwhile, the results of the air quality monitoring done by the SQUARE team at Unilag were also presented.

In all the studies, they showed that the PM concentration levels were above the recommended WHO daily levels for all the cities, just as participants described the situation as a concern for the country.

According to them, quality monitoring stations can be expensive.

Adding that robust calibrated air quality sensors are needed in low resource regions in order to acquire air quality data to help to inform policy.

The event was chaired by the President, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr Gidari-Wudil Tasiu Saad FNSE, FNIM who was represented by the Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) Abuja Chapter, Engr. Lynda Bitrus.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion included the past president of the NSE Engr Ademola Olorunfemi, FNAE, FNSE, the former Head, Department of Building, University of Lagos, Prof Olumide Adenuga, the Director Centre for Atmospheric Research National Space Research Development Agency, Professor Babatunde Rabiu who also presented the relationship between COVID cases and PM conc, former GM, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)and Current National Vice Chairman NIEE, Engr. Ayodele Anthonio FNSE, FNSCHE, FNIEE, the former National Chairman NIEE, Current Chairman Board of Fellows NIEE, Engr Babatunde Oshodi FNSE, FNIEE and the executive director of the Nigeria Heart Foundation (NHF), Dr. Kingsley Akinroye.

Three secondary schools (Victoria Island Senior Secondary School, Kuramo Senior High School, and Government Senior College Victoria) in Victoria Island also witnessed the occasion.

Awards were presented to the best three teams.

While Team CAR-NASRDA (Centre for Atmospheric Research National Space Research Development Agency clinched the first spot with £300 prize, Team AQMRG (University of Lagos) came second and Team Spark came third.

Also, the organisers presented a cash prize of £100 to Team AQMRG and £100 to Team SPARK.

Two other finalists (Team RSU (The Rivers State University of Science & Technology and Team Phoenix) were well appreciated for their zeal and enthusiasm.

SQUARE’s mandate is to effect policy change by the development of a new consortium of engineering, built environment, social impact, health and policy scholars from the UK and Nigeria, that will tackle the social, health, policy issues arising from poor air quality in low resource regions by using robust low-cost air quality monitors.

