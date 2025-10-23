NSE collaborates with Defence Headquarters on infrastructure projects

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Defence Headquarters Department of Standards and Evaluation (DHQSE), to provide expert oversight for critical defence infrastructure projects.

This partnership aligns with the NSE’s approved strategic agenda, focusing on quality assurance and effective engineering project evaluation.

The collaboration aims to deploy experts from NSE to inspect ongoing defence projects, ensuring that the highest standards of engineering practices are upheld across all sectors.

This initiative is part of NSE’s broader efforts to contribute to national development and promote the integration of professional engineering standards in all aspects of the country’s infrastructure.

Speaking on the collaboration, the NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, expressed her unwavering commitment to ensuring that the collaboration strengthens the country’s defence infrastructure and contributes significantly to the engineering sector’s role in national security and development.

She emphasised that NSE will provide project management advisory, safety evaluations, participation in expert site inspections, and support for quality assurance processes.

The ongoing projects, which include a specialised hospital and research centre, are set to benefit from the expert advice provided by NSE members, particularly in engineering services such as structural, electrical, mechanical, and healthcare equipment.

The inspection of these projects is scheduled for the coming weeks, with a team of esteemed engineers, led by Engr. Isa Usman Emoabino, FNSE, at the helm.

Major-General Adekunle Ariyibi, Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluations at the Defence Headquarters, also commented on the collaboration, stating: “This collaboration with the Nigerian Society of engineers is a significant step in ensuring the quality and sustainability of our defense infrastructure.

“By combining the expertise of both institutions, we aim to uphold the highest standards of Engineering excellence in the ongoing defense projects.”

This partnership also marks another milestone in the NSE’s ongoing efforts to foster collaboration with government’s agencies, ensuring that engineering excellence remains central to the development of critical national infrastructure.